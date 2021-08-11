Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurens, SC

Man charged with tattooing child inside South Carolina McDonald’s

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268scc_0bOj9lSS00

LAURENS, S.C. — Police in Laurens, South Carolina, arrested a man Tuesday for tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant.

In what Laurens Chief of Police Chrissie Latimore called an “absolutely disgusting display,” 28-year-old Brandon Presha is accused of tattooing a minor in what appeared to be the front dining area of the fast-food restaurant, WYFF reported.

Presha is charged with both illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, WHNS reported.

told WYFF that the Friday incident came to the attention of the police department after some of her detectives were tagged in social media posts that showed video of the child being tattooed. And while she could not confirm if Presha had performed his services inside the restaurant before, Latimore said “he looked pretty comfortable” in the video footage.

“It’s really tragic that this was going on inside this newly remodeled business, because the new owners were trying to bring our McDonald’s back to life,” Latimore told the TV station.

The owners issued the following statement, obtained by WHNS:

“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers & employees. The conduct reported is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how restaurants should be run. We are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action to ensure that my restaurant is both a safe place for my employees to work and for my customers to enjoy.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
55K+
Followers
60K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, SC
Laurens, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattooing#Restaurants#Mcdonald#Wyff#Whns#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man accused of killing Laylah Washington back in custody after being accidentally released, SCSO say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 12:44 P.M. Tylan McCray is back in custody after being accidentally released, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. In a statement to FOX13, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said that McCray’s bond was set at $15 million, but a clerical error allowed his bond to appear in the system as $15,000.
California StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California family of 3, their dog found dead in remote hiking area

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A northern California family that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest. The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were discovered near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy