Air Fryer Falafel Recipe

A great enchilada is one of those foods you could probably eat two or three times a week every week forever without ever getting tired of. And this recipe from chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli will render not one but six amazing beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. One of the best parts of the recipe, beyond the taste of the finished product? It's actually quite easy as long as you just take it step by step, yet the finished dish is beautiful and impressive and will look like you spent a lot more time and effort than you did.