Bowling Green, KY

AT&T and Connected Nation provide 35,000 hotspots and free internet service to help vulnerable students

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green, Ky. (August 11, 2021) – Leading nonprofit Connected Nation, which is based in Bowling Green and is celebrating 20 years of service in 2021, has completed the deployment of 35,000 hotspots. Made possible by a contribution from AT&T – these hotspots, equipped with more than a year of free internet service – will help some of the most vulnerable students across the country.

