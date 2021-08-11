AT&T and Connected Nation provide 35,000 hotspots and free internet service to help vulnerable students
Bowling Green, Ky. (August 11, 2021) – Leading nonprofit Connected Nation, which is based in Bowling Green and is celebrating 20 years of service in 2021, has completed the deployment of 35,000 hotspots. Made possible by a contribution from AT&T – these hotspots, equipped with more than a year of free internet service – will help some of the most vulnerable students across the country.www.wnky.com
Comments / 0