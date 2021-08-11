Athens Rethink Plastics holds Plastic-Free July library project
Last month, local grassroots group Athens ReThink Plastics (ARP) collaborated with the Athens County Public Libraries to promote the annual Sierra Club Ohio Plastic Free July. Amy Draper, ACPL librarian, assisted in coordinating all seven local library branches as they handed out reusable bags, posted Plastic Free July calendars and put up displays with suggestions to reduce the use of plastics in our lives. Athens ReThink Plastics supplied the library branches with 550 bags to encourage library patrons to use reusable bags.www.athensmessenger.com
