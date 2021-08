Publisher Panic and developer Terrifying Jellyfish have announced food sandbox Nour: Play With Your Food will be delayed into Early 2022. The game was originally set to launch this Summer. However, as revealed in an update on the game’s Kickstarter, it will now release early next year. “Even though we’d love to serve this dish ASAP, we know the extra time will be great for the game,” designer TJ Hughes said. “If you’ve seen our latest trailer, you’ll quickly see we’ve added some features (there’s even more that hasn’t been shown off yet!). With the game being so much more robust than before, we still want it to be as cohesive and polished as we had always planned.”