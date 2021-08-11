Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mexico march celebrates World's Indigenous Day

Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Indigenous people dressed in traditional clothing marched down Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City's main avenues, to the National Palace to demand inclusiveness from the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Paseo De La Reforma#The National Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
Related
Public SafetySFGate

'We're Living in Hell': Inside Mexico's Most Terrified City

FRESNILLO, Mexico — The violence was already terrifying, she said, when grenades exploded outside her church in broad daylight some five years ago. Then children in town were kidnapped, disappearing without a trace. Then the bodies of the executed were dumped in city streets. And then came the day last...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Indigenous prosecutor killed in southern Mexico

An indigenous Mexican prosecutor investigating violent events linked to the emergence of a vigilante group in the southern state of Chiapas has been killed, the state attorney's office said Tuesday. Gregorio Perez Gomez was found dead Tuesday evening in his car on an avenue in San Cristobal de las Casas, the Chiapas prosecutor's office said in a statement. The indigenous prosecutor "was in charge of investigating the violent events that took place in the municipality of Pantelho," it said. Last Friday, Perez participated in a meeting in Pantelho of the federal government and Chiapas state administration with a commission of 86 local communities to shed light on events that occurred in July.
U.S. Politicswtvbam.com

Developing southern Mexico key aim of U.S. talks, Ebrard says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Promoting development in southern Mexico will be a key objective of the so-called high level economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Mexico next month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said border infrastructure...
Visual ArtPosted by
TheStreet

Large Art Installations Featuring 9 Indigenous Women Leaders To Appear In Cities Worldwide In Honor Of International Day Of The World's Indigenous Peoples

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nia Tero, a Seattle-based foundation focused on securing Indigenous guardianship of vital ecosystems, in partnership with design lab Amplifier, is launching the THRIVING PEOPLES. THRIVING PLACES. media campaign in honor of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. "Protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples...
Americashypebeast.com

Mexico Continues to Request Its Ancient Aztec Headress From Austria

A relic believed to have been worn by Aztec Emperor Montezuma II. This year marks the 500th Anniversary of the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire in 1521. In remembrance of the event, Mexico has made multiple requests to retrieve a priceless Aztec headdress from Austria’s Museum of Ethnology (Weltmuseum Wien), but to no avail. According to the German news site, dpa, the State Secretariat for Culture in Vienna denied the request stating of “the considerable risk of possible damage during transport.”
Internetglobalvoices.org

From Mexico to Australia, Indigenous youth reimagine the internet for their languages

There are some 7,000 languages in the world, but only 10 dominate the internet. English leads, with 25.9 percent of online content, followed by Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Indonesian, French, Japanese, Russian, and German. Facing this reality, Indigenous youth from Mexico to Australia are carving out spaces for their languages on the web.
RecipesFood & Wine

Doña Mela Is a Cook, Gardener, and Guardian of Mexico's Indigenous Culinary Culture

From her kitchen in Michoacán, Imelda Campos Sebastián propagates the cuisine of the indigenous Purhépecha community—and makes some of the most delicious food in Mexico. Every week, Imelda Campos Sebastián walks a mile from her pine cabin on the rocky northern slope of the Cerro San Marcos and down into the center of Cherán, an Indigenous Purhépecha community in the west-central state of Michoacán in Mexico, to broadcast her radio show "El arte del bienvivir"—The Art of Living Well. For an hour, she shares her generational knowledge of traditional medicine and foodways over the airwaves of Radio Fogata, 101.7 FM: the utility of sorrel for detoxifying the liver, how fava beans can strengthen the joints, the lujo (luxury, a favorite word, usually uttered with a smile that reads as a wink) of a simple soup jeweled with chard and carrots, a pale green chile güero as its solitaire.
Societyredlakenationnews.com

Calls for Justice for Missing and Murdered Aboriginal Women and Girls on United Nations International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Perth, Australia led the world's events for International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. Aboriginal women and non-Aboriginal women allies gathered to demand justice for Missing and Murdered Aboriginal Women and Girls. Event organiser Dr Hannah McGlade is a proud Noongar woman, member of the UN Permanent Forum for Indigenous...
PetsPosted by
The Hill

Nonprofits and activists unite globally to celebrate World Elephant Day

Thursday Aug. 12 marks World Elephant Day. World Elephant Day was created with the aim of drumming up support for elephant conservation and the ethical tourism of elephants. Organizations, including The Elephant Project and Moving Giants, are working to promote the day and conservation efforts. Thursday marks World Elephant Day,...
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant mural of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
Public SafetySentinel

Organized crime brings Mexico to its knees – 08/15/2021 – Latinoamérica21

Neither Felipe Calderón’s “war on drugs” strategy, nor Enrique Peña Nieto’s “crime prevention” discourse, nor Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s “hugs, not bullets” and direct distribution of resources to the poorest have produced results. Homicides, which increased significantly under the Calderón government, and which, after moderation in the first years of...
LifestyleBirmingham Star

Bannerghatta Biological Park celebrates World Elephant Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Bannerghatta Biological Park created awareness about conserving the species. According to a press release, the celebrations commenced with citizens and wildlife enthusiasts providing their services to the zoo in the form of fodder harvesting through Mrugalayakke Shramadhana: Donation of Services at Zoo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy