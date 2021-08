In 2012 I had a daughter. She was my first and was perfect! On that cold day in January I had 8lb Kira Rayne. Unfortunately everything changed in March as my world collapsed. My baby had passed from sids. Now almost a decade later we have taken our grief and are turning it into a opportunity for a young lady. We are holding a golf outing to support our new scholarship at St. Ursula Academy. It will be a gorgeous day for our 18 hole scramble! It is at White Pines Golf Coarse with registration at 12 and shotgun at 1. It is 50 dollars a player with 4 people a team. Your entry provides a cart, 18 holes of golf, practice range and a hotdogs at the turn!