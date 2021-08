Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Suicide Squad pretty much proved that there's so much chemistry between Margot Robbie and director James Gunn and it isn't all that surprising how the two have expressed their openness to do another DC project in the future. Just recently, Warner Bros. and DC Films have confirmed that Gunn will return to helm more projects for the DC Extended Universe and while we're still not sure what project that Marvel director will be helming, a lot of fans are unanimous with their desire to finally see the previously scrapped Gotham City Sirens happen.