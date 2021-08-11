Special Weather Statement issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Somerset Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Somerset County through 400 PM EDT At 258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Acosta to near Perryopolis. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Somerset, Berlin, Friedens, Boswell, Central City, Acosta, New Centerville, Rockwood, Jennerstown, Hooversville, Indian Lake, Stoystown, Shanksville, New Baltimore, Seven Springs, Laurel Mountain State Park and Flight 93 National Memorial. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH