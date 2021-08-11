Severe Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JUNEAU AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 156 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 9 miles south of Tomah, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado 2 miles northeast of Norwalk. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Elroy around 225 PM CDT. New Lisbon around 230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oil City, St Marys, Jackson Pass, Wilton, Clifton, Lindina and Oakdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 47 and 62. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 31 and 44. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN