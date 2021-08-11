Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Emergency Management Office through 1 PM MDT Thursday. WHAT...Degraded air quality from smoke from wildfires in surrounding states. WHERE...All Nebraska Panhandle counties. WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Thursday afternoon IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires will continue over the Nebraska Panhandle through at least early Thursday afternoon. HEALTH INFORMATION...Recommended the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, we advise that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.