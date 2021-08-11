Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banner County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Emergency Management Office through 1 PM MDT Thursday. WHAT...Degraded air quality from smoke from wildfires in surrounding states. WHERE...All Nebraska Panhandle counties. WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Thursday afternoon IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires will continue over the Nebraska Panhandle through at least early Thursday afternoon. HEALTH INFORMATION...Recommended the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, we advise that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banner County, NE
County
Morrill County, NE
County
Cheyenne County, NE
County
Dawes County, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
County
Kimball County, NE
County
Sioux County, NE
City
Kimball, NE
City
Morrill, NE
County
Scotts Bluff County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Ozone#Banner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy