Mackinac County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Mackinac by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Mackinac A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mackinac County through 330 PM EDT At 258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilchrist, or 13 miles south of Newberry, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Western Mackinac County, including the following locations Garfield Township. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mackinac County, MI
City
Newberry, MI
City
Garfield Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorm#Western Mackinac
