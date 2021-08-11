Cancel
Clearwater County, ID

Heat Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. Overnight temperatures will also remain above 60 degrees for many locations. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

#Salmon River#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#Lower Hells Canyon#Greer Grade#White Bird Grade
