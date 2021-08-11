Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 259 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harpers Ferry, or 7 miles east of Charles Town, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Hillsboro, Waterford, Neersville, Doubs, Tuscarora, Lucketts and Taylorstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH