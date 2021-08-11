Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kenney blasts lack of 'effort and maturity' as city loses ground in war on Covid-19

By Kennedy Rose
Posted by 
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We'd be speaking German at this point," Kenney said when comparing the pandemic and vaccination push to the war effort during World War II.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Effort#Blasts#Pandemic#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Public HealthKSNB Local4

Lack of statewide Covid-19 testing affecting reported case numbers

A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. More cities discuss addition of race track, casinos. A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. VOD Recordings. Monday evening forecast - Tim Jones. Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT. A recurring recording of Local4 News...
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy