‘Necrobarista’ on Apple Arcade Getting ‘Final Pour’ Free Expansion in the Coming Weeks Following Nintendo Switch Launch Today

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 7 days ago

Cinematic 3D visual novel Necrobarista () from Route 59 Games has been getting quite a few updates with free DLC and improvements since it launched on Apple Arcade and PC last year. We picked Necrobarista as one of the best mobile games of 2020. Check out the full list here. Around release, free post launch updates were promised and it looks like we are getting a huge free expansion in the coming weeks on Apple Arcade (and PC). Today, at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Route 59 Games showcased Necrobarista: Final Pour that is out today on Nintendo Switch. Shaun’s SwitchArcade roundup tomorrow will have all the indie showcase details. Necrobarista: Final Pour is a director’s cut version of Necrobarista with new music, locales, DLC included, and more. This enhanced version of Necrobarista will be arriving as a free update on PC and Apple Arcade “in the coming weeks". Watch the Necrobarista: Final Pour trailer below:

