City of Ponca City Recieves Award for Lake Ponca Spillway Improvements

In May 2020, the City of Ponca City worked with Freese & Nichols Inc. (FNI) and completed the Lake Ponca Dam Spillway Improvements Project with a total construction budget of $1.4 million. FNI submitted the project to the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for the engineering award in the small projects category. On June 17, 2021, ACEC awarded the 2021 National Recognition Award to City of Ponca City for the Lake Ponca Dam Spillway Improvements project. Jennifer Wasinger with Freese & Nichols presented the award to the City during the Board of Commission meeting on August 9.