Beanie Feldstein Set to Star in 'Funny Girl' Revival on Broadway

By Brittany Spanos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official Broadway revival of Funny Girl will be directed by Michael Mayer, who won a Tony Award for directing Spring Awakening. He previously directed the West End revival of Funny Girl in 2016. Like that production, this show will feature a revised book by Harvey Fierstein. Feldstein will be tackling the heartwrenching, semi-biographical tale of real life actress and comedian Brice who had a troubled marriage to entrepreneur and gambler Nick Armstein. No word on who will be playing her love interest.

Movies

Impeachment: American Crime Story Debuts Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Armed with a black beret and blue dress, Beanie Feldstein has unveiled a first look at her performance as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. “Every side has a story,” she captioned an Instagram post with the show’s first official poster, teasing its September 7 release date. The upcoming...
Celebrities

Lea Michele Has Something To Say About Funny Girl Casting

Lea Michele hasn't exactly made her desire to star in "Funny Girl" a secret. The former "Glee" actor has long shared her love for the musical, with the 1986 movie famously starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice and Omar Sharif as Nicky Arnstein. While starring in "Glee," Michele sung multiple...
Theater & Dance

Theatre News: 74th Annual Tony Awards, Pass Over, MJ Casting, Beanie Feldstein and Funny Girl

The American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards-presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing-will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Winter Garden Theatre. CBS Television Network and and Tony Award will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The evening will kick-off with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT live exclusively on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.
Celebrities

Lea Michele Shows Support for Beanie Feldstein After She Lands Her Dream Role in Funny Girl

Lea Michele is singing Beanie Feldstein's praises! After the Booksmart actress scored the lead role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming Funny Girl revival on Broadway, Lea—who's no stranger to the Broadway stage—showed her support. Taking to social media last week, Beanie, 28, shared the exciting casting announcement, which seemed written in the stars. "i went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true," she captioned her post, alongside a throwback photo of her fabulous costume. It didn't take long for Beanie's friends and followers to celebrate her upcoming role, including the...
Celebrities

Cruel Summer Star Chiara Aurelia Wants To Be Your Scream Queen

Chiara Aurelia as Miriam “Midge” Maisel from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ Photograph by Claudia Kleefeld. Aurelia wears a La Perla slip. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes.
TV Shows

Elizabeth Olsen: I was in love with Frank Sinatra as a child

Elizabeth Olsen was "in love with" Frank Sinatra when she was a child. The 32-year-old actress has admitted she was infatuated with the 'Fly Me to the Moon' hitmaker - who passed away in 1998 when Elizabeth was nine - when she was young because she was obsessed with watching "old musicals" that he starred in, including 'Guys and Dolls'.
TV & Videos

American Love Story: Season One Features the Iconic Love Story of JFK Jr.

The Kennedy clan is probably one of the most followed and influential political families of all-time. It wasn’t difficult to fall in love with their movie star looks, iconic fashion statements, and charismatic personalities. They were basically the poster child of American prominence during their reign. Even though decades have already passed, and new generations have started to come of age, it’s not surprising to note that the public’s fascination of the family is not wavering anytime soon. Alas, long-time followers of the famed family won’t have to refer to old material anymore, as they have something new to look forward to. Hollywood filmmaker, Ryan Murphy, is the latest person to dip his toes into the Kennedy obsession, as he comes up with a new American Story spin-off series aptly called, American Love Story. The scripted anthology series will be made up of real and timeless love stories that have captured hearts all over the world. The first season features the story of one of the most beloved Kennedy heirs, John F. Kennedy Jr.
New York City, NY

Catch Up with Jason Gotay, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More on Broadway Profiles

Charlie Cooper & Jason Gotay on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 22 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Movies

Official Poster For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Starring Ben Platt

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – In Theaters September 24. The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.
TV & Videos

Why Noah Cyrus Was a "Puddle of Tears" After Landing American Horror Stories Role

Fans of American Horror Story will just die over this news. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to announce the cast list and the haunting locale for the season finale of the horror anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories. In his announcement, Murphy confirmed that the final episode of season one, titled "Game Over," will take place where it all began: Murder House. As fans of the series well know, Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk paid homage to Murder House, which was the terrifying setting for season one of AHS, by setting the first two episodes of the spinoff there. However, since Ah Stories is an anthology series that features a different horror story each week,...
Beauty & Fashion

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone Re-creates ‘Clueless’ Seduction With Christian Siriano. Alicia Silverstone re-created a scene from her classic film Clueless with designer Christian Siriano. In the film, Silverstone’s character, Cher, tries unsuccessfully to seduce a character…. Anne Heche Signs With APA (Exclusive) The Hollywood actress, writer, producer and creator recently wrapped a...

