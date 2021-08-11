Promised Land

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With its thrilling and lovable mix of action, danger, mystery, and suspense, it's easy to see why Richard Donner's The Goonies became such a beloved '80s classic. From screenwriter Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg, this fun and madcap family film is a delight to audiences young and old, and its nostalgic value hasn't ceased in the decades since its 1984 release. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, to name only a few of its child stars, the cult favorite jumpstarted the careers of several notable actors, though not everyone found the same fame. So, let's take this moment to see what The Goonies cast is doing now.