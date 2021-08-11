Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Radio Legends Shredd & Ragan Make Big Move to Mornings on CUMULUS MEDIA’s 97 Rock/WGRF-FM

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMULUS MEDIA announces that it will bring The Shredd & Ragan Show, one of the most successful morning radio shows in Buffalo radio history, to mornings on Cumulus Buffalo Classic Rock station, 97 Rock/WGRF-FM. The locally produced, Buffalo-focused program featuring longtime co-hosts Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan will debut on 97 Rock on Monday, August 16, 2021, and will air weekdays from 6:00am-10:00am.

