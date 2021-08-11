Immunovia’s pancreatic cancer diagnostic begins testing, as cost rises 66%

Market Overview- The globalcervical cancer screening market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cervical Cancer Screening Market, 2021-2028.”The market is driven by an old age female population and rising awareness programs. Many organizations’ comprehensive approach to preventing and controlling it is likely to increase market revenue throughout the forecast period.For instance, according to the World Trade Organization (WHO),Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, with an estimated 530,000 new cases in 2012, accounting for 7.9% of all female cancers. It’s a vital part of a woman’s routine health care that aims to keep cancer from progressing to the second stage.