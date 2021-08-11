Cancel
Marlborough, MA

Immunovia’s pancreatic cancer diagnostic begins testing, as cost rises 66%

By Katherine Hamilton
Worcester Business Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunovia, Inc. in Marlborough received final regulatory approval to begin patient testing with a new pancreatic cancer diagnostic test, according to a press announcement on Tuesday. The test, dubbed IMMrayTM PanCan-d, is the first and only test on the market dedicated to early detection of pancreatic cancer, said the release.

