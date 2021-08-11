Cancel
Films Nerds Take Note: 'Citizen Kane' Is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Release

By Althea Legaspi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrson Welles’ influential movie Citizen Kane, widely considered the best film ever made, leads the Criterion Collection’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD offerings. Its first slate of releases includes six films; each edition will house special features, which will be detailed next week. Citizen Kane was Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering...

