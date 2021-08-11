Cancel
Richmond, VA

More than 50 RPS students in quarantine due to positive COVID cases

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health confirms that more than 50 Richmond Public Schools students are in quarantine after some students tested positive for COVID-19. VDH said there is an outbreak at Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, which is part of RPS. So far, three students have tested positive for the virus. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

