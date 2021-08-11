Cancel
Selma Blair Sends Support to Christina Applegate After Her MS Diagnosis

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Christina Applegate shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago, fellow actor Selma Blair offered words of support on Twitter. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has been open with her journey, sharing updates to her followers on Instagram as she adjusts to life with the autoimmune disease.

Selma Blair
Christina Applegate
#Multiple Sclerosis#Selma Blair Sends Support
