Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

By Kisha Forde
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 58

E! News

E! News

98K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Motherhood#Blue Ivy#Harper S Bazaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video

Oh, how Beyoncé has blessed us over the past week. First, she provided us with a cinematic sneak peek at Ivy Park's Rodeo collection, then she gave us a rare interview (complete with anecdotes about Queen Bey's beykeeping!), and now she's gifted us with an even rarer treat: a glimpse of her and Jay-Z's 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Beyonce is tapping into a new market with her upcoming Ivy Park drop. After breaking the Internet with her Harper’s Bazaar covers, Tuesday, and teasing her latest venture with adidas — Ivy Park Kids — the Ivy Park social media page dropped an ad for Ivy Park Kids featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Just take our coin, sis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Beyoncé's 3 kids make rare cameos with mom in new Ivy Park ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children made rare cameos in a new video for their mom's fashion line, Ivy Park. "The rodeo isn't just for the grown-ups," read an Instagram post introducing Ivy Park Kids, an upcoming expansion into childrenswear. The cowboy-themed ad features plenty of adorable kids, but fans were...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Glynn Turman Talks Vacationing With Beyoncé and Being the New Face of Ivy Park

Glynn Turman, Emmy-winning actor and acclaimed cowboy and rodeo champion, is the face of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park denim collection, showing off classic Western wear in an ad campaign that showcases the Black cowboy experience. His granddaughter Melinda appears in the ads with him. After 60 years in show business, and 30 years competing in the rodeo, Turman let his two worlds come together in the making of the launch. “I’m in the hippest campaign,” the 74-year-old actor tells Variety ahead of the collections launch on Aug. 12. “It doesn’t get any cooler than that!
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Rocks Beyonce’s New IVY PARK Drip While Living His Hamptons Life

Roc Nation executive Lenny S. captured a snap of HOV rocking his wife’s new line while on vacation, or perhaps just another day, out in the Hamptons. In the photo, appropriately captioned "East Hampton HOV. Sheeeeesh," Jay-Z strikes a serious pose in the eye-catching fire-orange Adidas set. Mr. Carter loosely...
CelebritiesBillboard

Beyoncé Brings Her Three Kids to the Rodeo for New 'Ivy Park' Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Beyoncé is making her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection kid-friendly by expanding its children's clothing line -- and now you can see the new rodeo-inspired release on her own family.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Beyonce Reveals Her ‘Most Satisfying’ Moment as a Mom to Daughter Blue

Proud parenting moment! Beyoncé shared a sweet story about her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in a rare interview published on Tuesday, August 10. “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” the Grammy winner, 39, said in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Ivy Park Rodeo Collection

Beyonce's latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection is Houston born and bred, just like the superstar herself. The pop star opened up about the inspiration behind her Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo collection in her September cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR. She shared that the collection was influenced by both her personal history, namely her childhood growing up in Texas, and American history.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Beyoncé Dropped Another Ivy Park Video — This Time With Her Kids: Blue, Rumi, and Sir

Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas rodeo-themed collection is the gift that keeps on giving. After Beyoncé got a bunch of celebrities like Paloma Elsesser, Snoh Aalegra, and Orville Peck to star in her campaign video, the singer dropped another ad for her kids clothing line on Aug. 11 featuring all three of her children, 9-year-old Blue and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In the clip, Beyoncé and Blue are shown holding hands while walking beside each other, and in another part of the video, she's seen in matching blue outfits with Rumi and Sir. Wow, Blue is almost as tall as her mom! The collection is expected to drop on Aug. 20, but in the meantime, enjoy this sweet treat from the Carter family.
CelebritiesEssence

See Jay-Z Represent For Beyoncé By Wearing A Look From Her Ivy Park Swim Collection

And five other times he's reminded us that no one stans more for his wife than him. Jay-Z just proved that he’s the best person to model wife Beyoncé’s Ivy Park swimwear collection, and he didn’t have to step foot in a pool or show some skin to do it. The 51-year-old rapper posed in the upcoming Flex Park capsule collection while living his best live in the Hamptons. He was captured by photographer Lenny Santiago in the men’s shirt and short set, also donning a bucket hat and shades.

Comments / 58

Community Policy