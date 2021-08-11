Chicago area could see 2nd round of severe weather Wednesday

As residents throughout the Chicago area started cleaning up from severe weather Tuesday night, many were under new watches and warnings Wednesday morning - and more storms could hit the area again Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Chicago area under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather - a level 3 out of 5.

A tornado watch is already out for much of Wisconsin, where severe weather is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

These storms will likely move into northern Illinois by later in the afternoon and evening. Dutra said any storms that develop will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning - though tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A fast-moving complex of storms prompted severe thunderstorm watches and warnings as they raced through the Chicago area Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts as high as 62 mph were reported in Naperville and 68 mph in Plano about 10 a.m. There were over 100 flights canceled at O'Hare Airport, as well.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said there were numerous trees down throughout the city after the storm blew through Wednesday morning. City officials were also checking on reports of damaged homes, but there were no reported injuries.

In Mendota, a city official said many trees and power lines were knocked down, but there didn't appear to be damage to any homes, and no injuries were reported. Much of the city is without power, however.

Inbound Metra UP-NW trains are operating on extensive delays, and outbound trains were stopped later Wednesday morning due to high winds and operational issues.

Much of the area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at some point, as well.

is also in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heat index is likely to top 100 degrees again, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Streets were littered with tree damage, and many branches ended up on houses, leaving neighbors shaken.

Temperatures will reach the 90s, which could affect those without power from Tuesday night's storms. Damaging winds and hail are the main threat from Wednesday's storms, Butler said.

The evening hours are prime for storms, and, as it's so humid, heavy rain is likely, she added.

Much of the area is now under an enhanced risk for severe storms Wednesday evening, mainly between 5 p.m. and midnight.