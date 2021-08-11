Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Jersey Gov. Murphy departing the state for vacation to Italy

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnU3a_0bOj4e6K00

Gov. Phil Murphy was set to depart New Jersey Tuesday headed for a family vacation in Italy, his office said.

Murphy, who owns a house in central Italy, expects to return Aug. 19. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while Murphy is out of the state.

The Democratic governor, who is seeking reelection this year, said Monday during an unrelated news conference that he "will never be more than a call or a text away."

"Listen, I'm no different than any other family," he said. "After this past 17 months, just having a few days together is something that I think all of us want to do with our family, and I'm looking forward to that."

SEE ALSO: Gov. Murphy announces masks will be required for K-12 students in New Jersey

European Union members announced in June that they would relax travel restrictions for people from the United States.

The Biden administration said in July that it would keep restrictions on European travel to the U.S. for the time being.

SEE ALSO: Every New Jersey county has high or substantial COVID transmission

Comments / 6

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Sheila Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Italy#European Travel#Democratic#New Jersey European Union#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy