Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

China eclipses Russia as the world's 'biggest bad' actor

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zELVp_0bOj4dDb00
© Getty Images

While the July 1 hundred-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party headlined in major media houses within and outside China, a second anniversary quietly flew by several days later. It was 50 years ago on July 9, 1971, that Henry Kissinger, then President Nixon’s national security adviser, made a secret visit to meet with Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People's Republic of China. In the middle of the Cold War with the Soviet Union, Nixon and Kissinger courted Communist China, an event that ultimately led to normalization of relations between the countries in 1979.

Today the United States and China are vastly different from the way they were in the 1970s, and their bonhomie has been dying a slow death in the intervening years. In his recent address on the drawdown of troops in Afghanistan, President Biden pronounced that the U.S. must “focus on shoring up America’s core strengths to meet the strategic competition with China and other nations that is really going to determine our future.” This is an important cue, indicating that the U.S. no longer seeks to engage with China in ways that it did for the past 40 years.

The partnership with the U.S. afforded China the “peace” in its peaceful rise, letting China grow from a cooperative nation and economic partner into a nation that has become a genuine threat to U.S. security. The relationship change has not been sudden; cracks began to be visible during the Obama administration, and former President Trump ’s confrontational approach led to a trade war and 2020 trade agreement that China has not lived up to. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) recently recognized the gravity of the China threat, saying China “is doing a lot of very bad things” and has become a far greater challenge to the United States than Russia, according to the New York Daily News.

China’s antagonism appears to have ratcheted up recently. Its influence on major international bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), creates concern, especially since China can exploit multilateral organizations for its own purposes. An example is the WHO’s delayed reaction to warning the world about the first COVID-19 cases in Wuhan, and its lackluster push later to get more information from China regarding the origin of the virus.

Under both Trump and Biden, China has ignored criticism of its human rights abuses such as the mistreatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic minorities. Its restrictions on democracy and dissent in Hong Kong and its aggression against Taiwan have further sounded alarms. China brushes off these violations as “internal matters,” and has regained its position on the United Nations Human Rights Council to ensure that international scrutiny is not cast upon it. China recently mocked the United States for talking about human rights issues, saying the U.S. should focus on its own problems brought to light by the Black Lives Matter movement.

China has been building its military might and has become a major cybersecurity threat, with growing cyber attacks on the U.S. and allies. In April, many U.S. government agencies, private companies and critical infrastructure using Pulse Secure for remote connection of offices were hacked. A month before the Pulse hack, there was an attack on Microsoft’s email system; both attacks were blamed on China.

Of course, the U.S. has weathered many cyber attacks and cyber-espionage by Russia, as well as Iran and North Korea. Although Russia denies participation in some hacking events, such as the recent Kaseya ransomware attack on the supply chain, China has skirted around the issue but never outright denied its culpability on attacks attributed to them. This has raised concern that China may be putting forth “warning shots” to show the U.S. its capability of attacking America’s most critical infrastructure.

In the decades since Nixon and Kissinger opened the door, China has transformed from an isolated, estranged nation to an openly hostile enemy of the United States. Although Russia remains a major threat to the U.S. and its allies, Russia’s ability to act is somewhat blunted by the economic downturn it has endured since the pandemic hit. China, however, has started giving its ambitions a tangible shape, and in so doing is challenging the U.S. for the global superpower position.

As the rivalry with China grows, and U.S. allies begin to recognize the threat that China poses, it’s essential to realize that China’s threat to the United States has begun to penetrate even within the country, making them indeed the world’s greatest security threat today.

Jianli Yang is the founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China. He was an eyewitness to the Tiananmen Square massacre and imprisoned in China for more than five years. Committed to pursuing democracy in China, he is the author of “For Us, the Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth.”

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

322K+
Followers
33K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhou Enlai
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Communist China#The New York Daily News#Uyghurs#Tibetans#Kaseya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
Related
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

After Kabul, China exploits perceptions of American weakness

“If the U.S. cannot even secure a victory in a rivalry with small countries, how much better could it do in a major power game with China?” asked the Communist Party’s Global Times on Monday, hours after the Taliban captured Kabul. The semi-official tabloid also stated this, referring to America: “It cannot win a war anymore.”
Economywtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, offering an indirect warning to powerful neighbour China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take the island. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory,...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

China emerging as a strategic winner in U.S. rout in Afghanistan

China will gain strategically from the removal of troops from Afghanistan after the stunning collapse of the U.S.-backed government and military there, American analysts say. But that success will be balanced against the ruling Communist Party‘s fear of contending with a radical Islamic state on its border in Central Asia and the potential flow of terrorists into China‘s Xinjiang province.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

As the U.S. leaves Afghanistan, China enters

China is engaging with the Taliban and monitoring developments on the ground as the U.S. exits Afghanistan. It’s a situation America should be closely monitoring. China‘s interests in Afghanistan are primarily security-related. The stabilization of Afghanistan, with which Beijing shares a short border in a susceptible area (Xinjiang province), is important for China. The security of its borders and this region are at stake. Beijing wants to prevent a surge of violent jihadism in Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities have detained between 1 and 3 million Muslims (Uyghurs, Kazakhs, …) for “re-education” in the largest mass incarceration of people on religious grounds since World War II.
Foreign PolicyDaily Beast

Russia Is ‘Enjoying’ America's Failure—and Cozying Up to the Taliban

The fall of Afghanistan’s capital city to the Taliban provided Russia’s state media with plenty of opportunities to churn out streams of anti-American propaganda, all while cozying up to the extremist militant group. Unfavorably comparing the U.S. pullout to the Soviet Union’s inglorious exit from the country known as the “graveyard of empires,” Russian government officials and state news outlets described the takeover as a total defeat for the mightiest nation on earth.
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
Chinaamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China is hacking Russia, too

Much has been made about the emerging relationship between China and Russia, two countries that the National Defense Strategy recognizes as near-peer competitors to the United States. They’re already collaborating on research, both are run by autocratic regimes, and neither has much affinity for the United States. But the marriage may not be as steady as Russia, especially, would like others to believe. A new report out of Russia accuses the Chinese government of hacking Russian state targets.
Foreign PolicyTelegraph

Chinese state media jumps on Afghan crisis to taunt Taiwan with invasion threats

Chinese state media has seized on the chaos of Washington’s exit from Afghanistan to taunt Taiwan that the United States will not come to its aid if Beijing invades. “After the fall of the Kabul regime, the Taiwan authorities must be trembling. Don’t look forward to the US to protect them,” tweeted Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, and known for his nationalist views, on Monday night.

Comments / 1

Community Policy