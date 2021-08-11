Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Herd immunity 'not a possibility' with delta variant, Oxford Vaccine Group head says

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e81eW_0bOj4WzO00
© Getty Images

The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said herd immunity is “not a possibility” because of the highly infectious delta variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains of the virus and is causing infections to surge globally.

“I think we are in a situation here with this current vacant where herd immunity is not a possibility because it still infects vaccinated individuals,” Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday.

Vaccines that have been approved in the U.S. and the United Kingdom have proven to be highly effective against preventing serious illness from COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are approved in both countries. The U.S. is also administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the U.K. has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

There have, however, been reports of “breakthrough cases” in the U.S., which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has labeled as positive infections that show up in individuals who have been fully vaccinated.

CNN reported last week that 99.99 percent of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a breakthrough case that resulted in hospitalization or death, citing data from the CDC.

Pollard doubled down on his outlook that herd immunity is not feasible, cautioning that the virus will “throw up” another variant next that could be even more transmissible, making herd immunity that more difficult to achieve.

“I suspect that what the virus will throw up next is a variant which is perhaps even better at transmitting in vaccinated populations,” Pollard said. “And so that's an even more of a reason not to be making a vaccine program around herd immunity.”

He continued, emphasizing that there is nothing the U.K. can do to “stop the emergence of new variants,” adding “they’re going to happen.”

“And if anything we need to focus now not on what might stop new variants because I don't think we have any facility to control that. We need to focus on thinking about how do we prevent people from dying or going to hospital,” Pollard said.

He said the U.K.’s strategy around variants should be to “play a more active role in the global imperative, which is to stop people from dying.”

“That means making sure doses are going to the right people,” Pollard added.

Roughly 39.5 million people, approximately 75 percent of adults, are fully vaccinated in the U.K., according to the BBC.

More than 4.54 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, according to The New York Times.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

322K+
Followers
33K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Cdc#The Oxford Vaccine Group#Cdc#Cnn#Americans#Channel 4 News#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Health Alert: 3 Covid Vaccines Could Become Mandatory, According To President Biden

The Biden administration is poised to recommend that Americans receive three Covid-19 vaccine shots, instead of two. With the US facing a new wave of disease fuelled by the delta variant, the US government is preparing to provide coronavirus booster injections as early as next month. According to several individuals involved with the negotiations who requested not to be identified, Biden administration officials are finalizing a strategy to prescribe booster injections eight months after people receive their second shot. According to the anonymous sources, the plan hasn't been completed yet, but an announcement may be made as soon as this week.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Fauci dismisses study claiming Moderna more effective than Pfizer against Delta variant

Dr Anthony Fauci has said a study that sought to determine which Covid-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta variant has not gone through the right reviews yet. The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation and discussed the differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, along with the problems caused by the surge in coronavirus cases.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMSNBC

Biden to recommend Covid vaccine booster shots as Delta variant rages

The U.S. is seeing its highest Covid infection surge in six months due to the Delta variant. The Biden administration is expected to recommend booster shots for most Americans to help protect against the surge. MSNBC Science Contributor Laurie Garrett tells Lawrence O’Donnell, “The United States is a breeding ground for new forms of virus because we have a substantial percentage of our population that is not vaccinated.” Aug. 17, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

I’m vaccinated and positive for COVID-19

I just tested positive for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year. I am confident I will get through this. I received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and I just tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost comical that I am positive now. I worked as a resident physician in the hospital from the beginning, during the first surge, and through August 2020. Since then, I have been working remotely. I received my vaccine as soon as it was available to me, yet, I get sick now? To my knowledge, I was not exposed to anybody displaying symptoms. However, this is understandable given the ease at which the new variants spread.
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
Harvard, MAPosted by
Boston

‘The writing’s on the wall’: Harvard doctor predicts seniors will need vaccine boosters in next 2 months

“We’ll probably see these outbreaks in nursing homes turn into hospitalizations and deaths by the end of the year, absent boosters.”. A Harvard epidemiologist is predicting fully vaccinated senior citizens will need to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the next two months for continued protection against coronavirus as the highly contagious Delta variant drives new infections across the country.
Public HealthArs Technica

COVID boosters reportedly may start in Sept. Here’s the latest data [Updated]

Update 8/16/2021 11 pm ET: The Biden administration has decided to recommend that most Americans get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eight months after their initial two-dose regimen, according to a report by The New York Times. The administration could announce the decision as early as this week and begin offering the third doses as early as mid-September, two officials familiar with the decision told the Times.
Public HealthSupply & Demand Chain Executive

He Got the Moderna, I Got the Pfizer Vaccine - Only One of Us Got COVID-19

We took stay-at-home orders seriously. We wore our masks everywhere. We got vaccinated as soon as we could and then helped and encouraged others to get theirs. But my fiancé still tested positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). I tested negative. At the time of publication, the Delta variant is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy