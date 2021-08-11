Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Homicide victim's body found lying in road near West Palm

By Scott Sutton
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAC6j_0bOj4TLD00

Investigators said a shooting victim was found dead lying in a road Wednesday morning near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Court and Holly Road.

Deputies said they responded to the scene regarding a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a dead man in the road next to a white scooter.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived. They also later determined the victim had been shot.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 8

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Flamingo Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 8

Community Policy