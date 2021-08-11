Ashleigh Johnson on Olympic gold, diversity in aquatic sports

Spain, Tomoa Narasaki, IFSC Climbing World Cup, IFSC Climbing European Championships, Olympic Games, Tokyo, Speed climbing, athletics. The first sport climbing combined final in Olympic history took place against the backdrop of a fuschia sky in Tokyo on Thursday night. The stifling heat and humidity presented an extra challenge to the athletes, but with the help of sizeable amounts of chalk, records were broken and history was made nonetheless. Even among climbing giants like the Czech Republic’s Adam Ondra, Japan’s Tomoa Narasaki and Austria’s Jakob Schubert, 18-year old Alberto Ginés López earned the sport’s first ever gold medal for Spain—a promising Olympic debut for both the young athlete and the sport itself.
Comments / 0