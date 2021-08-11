Cancel
Ashleigh Johnson on Olympic gold, diversity in aquatic sports

By CBS News
 7 days ago

Powerhouse goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson is back in the United States with a new accessory — an Olympic gold medal. Team USA women’s water polo team beat Spain 14-5 in the final weekend of the Tokyo Games. It is the second gold medal for Johnson, who blocked 11 of 15 shots...

After Second Gold, Ashleigh Johnson Expounds on ‘Mission’ of Promoting Inclusion

After Second Gold, Ashleigh Johnson Expounds on ‘Mission’ of Promoting Inclusion. Ashleigh Johnson’s journey to water polo stardom is well known by now. She’s won two gold medals as the goalie behind the U.S. women’s powerhouse team. A native of Florida and a graduate of Princeton, she’s a rare non-Californian in the upper echelon of American water polo, and she’s one of the few Black players in an overwhelmingly white sport.
