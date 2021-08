Each year, around 100 million businesses are launched globally. That’s more than three startups per second. In the UK alone, a new tech business was launched every 30 minutes in 2020. Inevitably, the vast majority of these businesses will sadly collapse within five years, with some estimating the failure rate to be as high as 90%. In my experience with my own business, I know it’s not a linear process to achieve success on a global scale.