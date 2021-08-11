Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival moving from the North Shore to the Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival is carving out a new space. After three years on the North Shore, the two-day event in October has found a new home in the Strip District, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

The new location will be on Railroad Street between 28th Street and 29th Street. The free event is scheduled for Oct. 16-17.

The spot is known as The Stacks at 3 Crossings. The area is described as “a 20-acre, mixed-use development that includes multiple public courtyards and open spaces.”

“It’s a nearly perfect footprint with plenty of parking abutting the venue, connections in the back with the Riverfront Trail, and unobstructed, but defined, access for crowd management,” said event producer Michael Dongilli, president of Vivid Pittsburgh.