Arrests July 27-31, 2021
• Rachael Ann Vanorden, 26, 116 Johnny Moore Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of firearm by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)www.sentinel-echo.com
Comments / 0