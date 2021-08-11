Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Bernstadt, KY

Arrests July 27-31, 2021

Sentinel-Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Rachael Ann Vanorden, 26, 116 Johnny Moore Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of firearm by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Hyden, KY
City
Manchester, KY
City
Corbin, KY
City
London, KY
City
East Bernstadt, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Rolling Cliff Drive#Jamestown Estates#Burt Reams Road##Ernie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy