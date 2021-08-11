Cancel
There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Georgia Spots

By Marisa Roman
 7 days ago

While you’re making some plans this summer in Georgia, make sure to add a few of those hidden gem spots into the mix, too. Sure, visiting the popular attractions, or even all of the natural wonders in Georgia will be worth it. But sometimes when you throw in a place that even locals might not know about, it can change the whole adventure. Check out these 7 hidden Georgia spots for the ultimate summer vacation.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

1. SoakYa Water Park - Lake Winnepesaukah
2. Fernbank Museum - Druid Hills
3. Historic Fourth Ward Splash Park - Atlanta
4. Southeastern Railway Museum - Duluth
5. Jacks River Falls - Epworth
6. Lake Strom Thurmond
7. Rocks on the Roof - Savannah

So, what do you think about these 7 hidden Georgia spots? Have you been to any of these during the summertime? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you want to add some more attractions to your adventures, then check out the 7 natural wonders in Georgia that anyone can visit.

Address: SOAKya Water Park, 1730 Lakeview Dr, Rossville, GA 30741, USA

Address: Fernbank Museum | 3D Theater | Forest, 767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

Address: Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA

Address: Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096, USA

Address: Jacks River Falls, Unknown, Epworth, GA 30541, USA

Address: Clarks Hill Lake, United States

Address: 102 W Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

