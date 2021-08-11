Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House 'frustrated' by slow pace of Senate confirmations of nominees

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3tT8_0bOj2kBQ00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is frustrated by the U.S. Senate’s slow pace in confirming the nominations of people to serve in key roles in the Biden administration and as envoys overseas, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

“What’s the holdup?” Psaki told reporters, noting that nearly 275 of President Joe Biden’s nominees were awaiting confirmation, including many who were “non-controversial” and had “a lot of Republican support.

“We are frustrated over the slow pace of confirmations,” she said, noting that Biden had submitted more nominees to the Senate than his predecessor Donald Trump at this point in his tenure, and a comparable number to former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The Senate early on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Ken Salazar, a former U.S. senator from Colorado and interior secretary, to be the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, only the second of Biden’s 57 ambassador nominees to be confirmed, in addition to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s envoy to the United Nations.

The Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan think tank, said the Senate confirmed a total of 11 nominees on Aug. 11 before adjourning, bringing the total of Biden’s nominees confirmed to 144 of the 442 nominations formally submitted.

While Democrats control the Senate, the confirmation process has been slowed by a number of holds placed by Republicans, including Ted Cruz, to register their frustration over a variety of issues, including the Biden administration’s handling of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built from Russia to Germany.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also raised concerns about the halting approval of foreign service nominees.

By the time of the August recess during Obama’s first year in office, the Senate had confirmed 304 of 430 total nominees. Trump had 130 of his 308 nominations confirmed by the same period.

Psaki urged the Senate to act more quickly, citing the important role that ambassadors and other nominees for key jobs at the Treasury Department and other agencies play in governing.

“It’s important for us ... to have qualified ambassadors who are confirmed by the Senate to lead our country and represent our country,” she said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ken Salazar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#The White House#The U S Senate#The United Nations#Democrats#Republicans#State#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionReporter

Jerry Shenk: The world awaits Biden test results

In July, President(ish) Joe Biden addressed a sparsely-attended, little-viewed CNN event, saying 1) you won’t get COVID if you get the vaccine, 2) he will ban both rifles and handguns, and, then, 3) instructed a struggling small restauranteur to increase wages for employees who would rather accept federal COVID-related supplemental unemployment dollars than work.
Congress & CourtsAspen Times

John Colson: The GOP fraud is the one to fear

We keep hearing from the leadership of the Republican Party that the U.S. House of Representatives investigation into the terrorist insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a “sham” and “partisan circus” aimed at further discrediting the former president, who still controls the party, and to undermine the prospects of the party in general.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Joe Biden does a Barack Obama and flees accountability

Rome burns as Nero fiddles. Afghanistan churns as President Biden vacations. But what to expect from a man who campaigned for the highest office in the land from the safety and security of his man-cave basement?. Rep. Jim Jordan on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox nailed it when he asked:...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump wanted out of Afghanistan. Biden’s choice to follow through is a catastrophe.

Can it be that Donald Trump really didn’t leave the presidency? And if he did, why are we left with his foreign policy?. It was Trump’s fondest hope — or dangerous obsession — in his final days in office to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as the fulfillment of his “America First” ideals. In November 2020, as Trump fought his flailing battle to void the results of a presidential election, he signed an executive order mandating that U.S. troops leave Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPonca City News

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

Body WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it’s bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.
Illinois StateThe State Journal

Illinois Congressmen Durbin, Davis, LaHood react to Afghanistan crisis, Biden's decisions

“President Biden understands history when it comes to Afghanistan. He made the difficult decision to not hand over this longest of American wars to a fifth president. And had he walked away from the withdraw agreement originally negotiated by President Trump, Taliban attacks on U.S. forces would have restarted and required yet another surge in U.S. troops. How long were Americans willing to continue this cycle, particularly if the Afghan government wasn’t willing to fight for its own future?

Comments / 0

Community Policy