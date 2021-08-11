Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Rockets star James Harden bringing JH-Town Weekend back to Houston

By Ben DuBose
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXeNc_0bOj1CTT00
Photo by Ben DuBose from 2019 JH-Town Weekend

When James Harden forced his way off the Rockets earlier this year as part of a plan to join the Brooklyn Nets, the 31-year-old NBA star made it clear that it certainly wasn’t due to his feelings about Houston.

“The city opened its arms and welcomed me and my family as one of its own, and for that I am forever indebted,” Harden wrote in his farewell message on social media. “I gave my mind, body, and soul in hopes of bringing the glory to the city. I fell short, and for that, I am forever indebted. It’s far from a goodbye, as I pay all my debts. TMC H Town!”

Now, approximately seven months later, he continues to follow through on that promise. On Wednesday, “The Beard” announced via his social media channels that a “James Harden & Friends” charity concert would take place at Houston’s Bayou Music Center on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The concert (tickets) is being promoted under Harden’s JH-Town Weekend brand, which featured a wide variety of events (sports, concerts, and social) in 2017, 2018, and 2019 to raise funds for numerous city initiatives. The event was skipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears to be returning in at least some form for 2021, even with Harden no longer playing for the city’s basketball team.

Harden’s charity work runs through his “3 The Harden Way” nonprofit.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#The Brooklyn Nets#Bayou Music Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets News: James Harden police incident and rumors

This week’s Brooklyn Nets news revolves around a James Harden controversy, Kevin Durant overseas and — yes — offseason rumors. The Brooklyn Nets fell a toe-length short in their quest to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semis this year, a painful reminder that reared its ugly head again this week when those same Bucks captured the NBA Championship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades: Lakers, Knicks, Warriors do well in free agency; Blazers, Pelicans bring down curve

While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Huge contract updates for Nets stars Kyrie Irving, James Harden

There was never any doubt that the Big 3 would stick together and chase an NBA title with the Brooklyn Nets, but it’s good to see the organization making sure they lock down their superstars. Following Kevin Durant’s massive four-year, $198 extension last week, the Nets are now looking to...
NBAUSA Today

Kevin Durant: 'I dominate and destroy Kyrie' in 1-on-1 games

Kevin Durant has been hopping on Twitter to drop truth bombs of late, and he’s now claiming superiority over superstar teammate Kyrie Irving. Recently, the Nets forward shared some of his practice moments with Kyrie Irving. The NBA is jam packed with offensive talent. Still, it’s undeniable that Uncle Drew and KD are among the best in the world on that end of the floor.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA News: Brooklyn Nets Expected to Extend Kyrie Irving, James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets formed arguably the best big three in the NBA last season. After signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant two offseasons ago via free agency, the Nets added their third superstar after acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets during the 2020-2021 NBA season. With Harden, Irving, and...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Has Played With Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George And Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, How Would He Fit With Brooklyn Nets Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden And Kyrie Irving?

Lance Stephenson was a star for the Indiana Pacers in 2014. The 40th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Pacers in 2014. They also made the Eastern Conference Finals that season (and the season prior). Since that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Rockets: Shannon Sharpe thinks team already has next Tracy McGrady

When James Harden and the Houston Rockets parted ways in 2020-21, questions began to circulate regarding the Rockets’ future. Did the Rockets have their star player already identified?. Could Christian Wood be that player for the Rockets? Did the Rockets even need a traditional star player to compete? The Rockets’...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rockets’ Christian Wood has 4-word warning that will hype fans

The Houston Rockets have a bright future ahead of them as they have Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and the newly drafted Jalen Green on their team. Wood has steadily been improving over the last three seasons. The Rockets forward plays with a chip on his shoulder after not hearing his name called upon in the 2015 NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Houston Rockets: 3 overreactions to NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets got their summer league off to a flying start with an 84-76 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. While a single summer league win has no bearing on the regular season, it affirms that the Rockets' 2021 NBA draft was a fantastic first step in their rebuild. It's...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Houston Rockets: Pros and Cons to Keeping John Wall

Even though the Houston Rockets finished the season with a league-worst record of 17-55, there was, strangely, quite a bit of optimism. Even as the season was winding down, hope coursed through the organization because of what Kevin Porter Jr., after his acquisition from the Cleveland Cavaliers, flashed with the franchise.
NBAInsideHoops

Houston Rockets re-sign David Nwaba

The Houston Rockets have re-signed forward David Nwaba. Nwaba (6-5, 219) originally signed as a free agent with Houston on June 23, 2020. He appeared in 30 games with nine starts last season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.00 steals in 22.6 minutes per game. Nwaba was one of three players in 2020-21 to have averaged at least 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, and 1.00 spg in fewer than 23.0 mpg.
NBAHouston Press

Tale of the Tape, Disgruntled Player Category: Deshaun Watson vs. James Harden

Since Tuesday morning, the 2021 Houston Texans have been in somewhat of an uncharted territory. For the first time since he was rehabbing a torn ACL that ended Deshaun Watson's rookie season in 2017, the team has been conducting practice without its franchise quarterback. On paper, the Texans are being quiet about why Watson hasn't been at practice since Tuesday — he was out again Wednesday — but the wink-wink reason among media types seems to be centering around a minor foot issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy