Blackford County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blackford; Jay; Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR EASTERN BLACKFORD...SOUTH CENTRAL WELLS AND JAY COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Recovery to near Redkey to 7 miles southwest of Muncie, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Portland, Dunkirk, Montpelier, Redkey, Pennville, Center, Nottingham, Salamonia, Brice, Mill Grove, Como, Bellfountain, Keystone, Collett, Balbec, New Mount Pleasant, Dillman, College Corner, Boundary City and Liber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
