Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Starring Andrew Garfield Set to Open AFI Fest

By Chris Gardner
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00URSM_0bOj19uX00

Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s much anticipated directorial debut tick, tick…BOOM! is timed to detonate Nov. 10 as the Netflix film opens the 35th edition of AFI Fest with a screening at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

The festival, scheduled for Nov. 10-14, is being billed as a hybrid one with both in-person screenings and events as well as virtual offerings. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AFI Fest will require that anyone who attends in-person gatherings be fully vaccinated.

Miranda directs tick, tick…BOOM! from a screenplay by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson based on the autobiographical musical from Rent playwright Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield stars opposite Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez , Bradley Whitford , Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of the Roots, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens .

The film follows Garfield’s Jon, a young theater composer living in New York City in the 1990s. While waiting tables, he writes what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before a showcase, Jon feels the pressure from everywhere — from girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond the city; from friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; and from a community ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. As he faces a crossroads, he reckons with a question: What are we meant to do with the time we have? Oscar winners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard produced through their Imagine Entertainment alongside Miranda and Julie Oh.

The AFI Fest debut comes slightly ahead of the film’s release as it’s scheduled to hit select theaters on Nov. 12 before streaming on Netflix as of Nov. 19. “AFI Fest will remind the world the power of this art form to lift our spirits at a time we need it most,” said AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale in a statement. “Opening with the imperative voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda and celebrating the joy that Julie Andrews has provided generations will set our sights on a brighter day — just like in the movies.”

AT&T, Apple Original Films, National Geographic Documentary Films and Dell sponsor the festival, which will also spotlight the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Julie Andrews on Nov. 11. More information about the fest can be found here .

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Alexandra Shipp
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Joshua Henry
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Robin
Person
Judith Light
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afi Fest#The Fest#Ticks#Afi Fest#Tcl Chinese Theatre#American#Imagine Entertainment#At T#Apple Original Films#Dell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
TV & VideosDecider

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Tug On Your Heart Strings in Netflix’s ‘Vivo’

If you don’t know what a kinkajou is, don’t worry, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a rap for that in his new animated movie Vivo, which began streaming on Netflix today. While the character that Miranda voices may look like a cute little monkey, a kinkajou is not, technically, a primate. Rather, kinkajous are tropical rainforest mammals more closely related to a raccoon.
TV & Videosnewstalk987.com

‘Vivo’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda animated again in a sweet if slight adventure

After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Listen to a New Lin-Manuel Miranda Original Song from Vivo, Performed by Gloria Estefan

Get ready to dance! A new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song from Vivo, Netflix's upcoming movie musical that stars Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, FYI) on a quest to deliver a love song, has been released ahead of the film's August 6 premiere. The song, "Inside Your Heart," is performed by Gloria Estefan, who lends her voice to the film along with Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes and more. Miranda wrote several new songs for the movie musical, including "Keep the Beat” and “My Own Drum (Remix).” Miranda, who is already a Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner, could earn an Oscar and become an EGOT thanks to these songs, In the Heights, and Miranda's upcoming directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM!. Check out the teaser for Inside Your Heart" below to learn about the heart of Vivo.
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Vivo’ Q&A with Lin-Manuel Miranda

The new Netflix animated musical, Vivo, was recently screened by the Hispanic Federation and Netflix in New York with Lin-Manuel Miranda, voice of Vivo himself, in attendance. Set to stream on Netflix starting August 6, the film is about love and music and so much more. After the screening, Lin-Manuel Miranda answered a few questions about the film.
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Vivo’: Fun musical’s hero looks like a lemur and sounds like Lin-Manuel Miranda

Whether it’s “Hamilton” or “In the Heights” or even the “I Do Not Like This Man” number from “Fatwa! The Musical” in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there is something instantly catchy and memorable and unique about the musical stylings of the one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda. Five seconds into anything featuring the music and/or voice of Miranda, and we know that’s him and we love it and we’re immediately tapping our toes and nodding our heads in time with the tune.
TV & VideosPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vivo can’t escape the shadow of Hamilton, even with astounding animation

Netflix’s animated adventure Vivo has a weird origin story. Lin-Manuel Miranda originally pitched the movie to DreamWorks in 2010, before his Hamilton days. The project ended up at Sony Animation, where it was fast-tracked and fine-tuned with High School Musical screenwriter Peter Barsocchini. Slated for a 2020 theatrical release, Vivo was eventually shifted to 2021, then sold off to Netflix, where it’s finally available to stream.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: An Original Musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo Mostly Works as a Lesson in Music and Friendship

In roughly the last year, the world has celebrated the past works of award-winning songwriter and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda with the filmed releases of Hamilton and In the Heights, but for the first time in a while, the world gets to take a look at something new from him with the release of the animated musical Vivo, about a singing kinkajou (described in the press notes as a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days in Cuba performing as a musical act with his elderly owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos). One thing should be made clear: Vivo is not a talking/singing animal; we, the audience, hear him talk and sing, but the rest of the world hears him squeak, which weirdly doesn’t seem to hinder his ability to communicate at all.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Vivo’ Director Kirk DeMicco Details Making Lin-Manuel Miranda Animated Musical In ‘Behind The Screen’ Episode

Director Kirk DeMicco discusses new animated musical Vivo, featuring original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen series. Vivo will be released Aug 6 on Netflix. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the movie follow Vivo, a kinkajou voiced by Miranda, who plays music in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés, voiced by Juan de Marcos González. But when tragedy strikes, Vivo realizes he must find his way to Miami to deliver a love song from Andres to the famous singer Marta Sandoval, voiced by Gloria Estefan. DeMicco co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Newest Movie Is Number One On Netflix

While Netflix might not have Hamilton on their platform, this new Lin-Manuel Miranda movie (that was actually turned down previously by Dreamworks Animation) might be even better if streaming statistics are to be believed. Vivo premiered on Netflix on August 6th, 2021, and has quickly skyrocketed to become the most-streamed piece of media on the platform. It has been holding its place ever since.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vivo’ On Netflix, An Animated Adventure Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda As A Singing Kinkajou

Lin-Manuel Miranda might be one of the busiest men in Hollywood; from penning and starring in Broadway hits like In the Heights and Hamilton and melting our hearts with the infectious tunes of Moana to taking on a leading role in Mary Poppins Returns and directing the upcoming Tick, Tick… Boom!, it’s a wonder the multitalented music man ever gets a moment of rest. He once again lends his voice and writing skills to an animated adventure in Vivo, now streaming on Netflix.
Movieshypable.com

‘Vivo’ review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s love of music shines bright

Our Vivo review is a spoiler-free discussion of the animated musical comedy/drama starring Lin-Manuel Miranda now streaming on Netflix. Believe it or not, Vivo has been 11 years in the making. Lin-Manuel Miranda first pitched it back in 2010, following the success of In the Heights. It seems like kismet, then, that it was released not long after the In the Heights movie hit our screens.

Comments / 1

Community Policy