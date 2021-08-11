Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Starring Andrew Garfield Set to Open AFI Fest

Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s much anticipated directorial debut tick, tick…BOOM! is timed to detonate Nov. 10 as the Netflix film opens the 35th edition of AFI Fest with a screening at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

The festival, scheduled for Nov. 10-14, is being billed as a hybrid one with both in-person screenings and events as well as virtual offerings. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AFI Fest will require that anyone who attends in-person gatherings be fully vaccinated.

Miranda directs tick, tick…BOOM! from a screenplay by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson based on the autobiographical musical from Rent playwright Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield stars opposite Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez , Bradley Whitford , Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of the Roots, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens .

The film follows Garfield’s Jon, a young theater composer living in New York City in the 1990s. While waiting tables, he writes what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before a showcase, Jon feels the pressure from everywhere — from girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond the city; from friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; and from a community ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. As he faces a crossroads, he reckons with a question: What are we meant to do with the time we have? Oscar winners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard produced through their Imagine Entertainment alongside Miranda and Julie Oh.

The AFI Fest debut comes slightly ahead of the film’s release as it’s scheduled to hit select theaters on Nov. 12 before streaming on Netflix as of Nov. 19. “AFI Fest will remind the world the power of this art form to lift our spirits at a time we need it most,” said AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale in a statement. “Opening with the imperative voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda and celebrating the joy that Julie Andrews has provided generations will set our sights on a brighter day — just like in the movies.”

AT&T, Apple Original Films, National Geographic Documentary Films and Dell sponsor the festival, which will also spotlight the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Julie Andrews on Nov. 11. More information about the fest can be found here .