Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If…?’ Blows the Doors Open for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

By Richard Newby
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jkx9d_0bOj11qj00

[This story contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Disney+ and Marvel’s What If…? ]

It’s time to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe through new eyes. The doors of the multiverse have been blown open thanks to the events of Loki , and with that Marvel Studios takes its first foray into animation with What If…? . While animation is certainly a new medium for the MCU, one that comes with its own expectations and pre-conceived notions about essentiality, What If…? has the potential to be just as crucial to Phase 4 as every other Marvel Studios project we’ve seen on Disney+.

Based on the long-running comic series that debuted in 1977, What If…? reimagines the familiar events of the MCU if different choices or mistakes had been made. It is a tour through the chaos He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) was so afraid of unleashing in the season finale of Loki . The Watcher ( Jeffrey Wright ) serves as a tour guide through these new branches of reality, and anyone who’s read Marvel Comics long enough knows that the appearance of The Watcher signifies a massive shift in the universe. That shift comes in the form of numerous Variants of familiar Marvel characters, some of whom may eventually make their way into the live-action series and films. First up, and already confirmed to play a significant role across future seasons of What If…? is Captain Peggy Carter ( Hayley Atwell ).

Atwell has been a mainstay in the MCU since her debut in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Since that time, she’s gone on to star in a Marvel One-Shot short film, two seasons of the ABC series Agent Carter , and made appearances in everything from Ant-Man (2015) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). The fan-favorite character gets a new lease on life in the first episode of What If…? , directed by Bryan Andrews. When Steve Rogers is injured before receiving the Super-Soldier Serum, fasting-acting Peggy steps in to take his place becoming the Allied forces’ first Super-Soldier. This version of the character resembles the alternate universe version (Earth-86315 to be exact) of Peggy Carter who served as Captain America instead of Rogers, and first appeared in Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez’s Exiles No. 3 (2018).

In the first episode of What If…? , viewers are eased into a world that is largely familiar to the one they saw in Captain America: The First Avenger . These are the same characters we know from the films, guided by the same principles, but Steve and Peggy’s roles have been switched up. Overcoming the sexism of top-brass holding her back, Peggy, with the help of Howard Stark, Bucky Barnes, and a Steve Rogers in a mechanized Stark Suit dubbed the “Hydra Stomper,” take on the Red Skull and his forces. The episode, in both style and tone, feels quite similar to Max Fleischer’s 1940s Superman cartoons, and the showdown at Castle Red Skull during the climax harken back to old superhero serials and comic books in a way that made me wish The First Avenger had featured a similar set piece.

Events take an interesting turn when the Red Skull uses the Tesseract to open a doorway to unleash a Lovecraftian creature he believes to be HYDRA’s ultimate power upon the world. The tentacled beast could be a reference to the Marvel Comics event Secret Empire , which saw HYDRA Cap and the sorceress Elisa Sinclair aka, one of the numerous iterations of Madame Hydra, in league with the Great Old Ones. HYDRA Cap is a character on many Marvel fans’ radars given rumors that Chris Evans may return to the MCU in some capacity. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems like the logical place for such an introduction. But the HYDRA beast may signify a larger and more significant threat to the MCU.

Recent rumors suggest that Shuma-Gorath will be the ultimate villain in the Sam Raimi film. Shuma-Gorath is one of the Great Old Ones, an embodiment of chaos with the power to destroy the realities of the multiverse by using his tentacles to create a ball of energy that rips apart a dimension. It’s wild stuff. The character has not only had numerous encounters with Doctor Strange in the comics over the years, one of which resulted in the Ancient One’s death, but was also summoned by Nicholas Scratch, the son of none other than Agatha Harkness of WandaVision fame.  Chthon is the Great Old One most often associated with chaos magic, the Darkhold (the book of dark magic Wanda has in her possession at the end of WandaVision ) and Wanda Maximoff.  But MCU may trade one for the other or combine the two villains, as they’ve done with Zheng Zu and The Mandarin to create Wenwu (Tony Leung) for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . What If…? may have given us a sneak peak of the villain at the center of > Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) growing powers. Or it may have just given us a really cool Lovecraftian monster for Captain Peggy Carter to hack apart with a sword. Either way, it’s a win.

But leaving tentacled cosmic beings behind for a moment, Captain Peggy Carter seems like the most likely candidate to make a live-action appearance in the MCU. Atwell hasn’t given any indication that she’s ready to leave the MCU behind, and she clearly has a deep love of the character. There’s a lot of fun that could be had in exploring Peggy Carter as a full-blown superhero. (The What If…? team has told The Hollywood Reporter they’d love to see that.) From team-ups with Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), to being audiences’ anchor to the multiverse, there’s a lot of Captain Peggy Carter stories that can be explored in both animation and live-action. The episodes of What If…? not only stand as their own stories of merit, but may also be a testing ground to see which characters and concepts viewers gravitate towards. There’s little doubt that Captain Carter will be high on that list.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Fleischer
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Saladin Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Premiere#Marvel Universe#Doctor Strange#Ultimate Power#Disney#Loki#Mcu#Abc#Ant Man#Allied#Rogers#Stark Suit#Castle Red Skull#The First Avenger#Tesseract#Lovecraftian#Hydra#Marvel Comics#Secret Empire#Madame Hydra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 leak may reveal how Marvel brings back

Besides the Avengers, no Marvel movie franchise is as closely linked to Thanos as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The misfit superhero team spent two movies directly (or indirectly) cleaning up the Mad Titan’s mess. So what will they do in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 now that he’s gone?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland begins to say goodbye: Marvel has already replaced him as Spider-Man

Since he put on the suit Spider-Man, Tom Holland became one of the fan-favorite performers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are currently waiting for “No Way Home”, the third film of the superhero within the franchise, and what it can be the actor’s last participation as Peter Parker, as the studio found him a replacement for a nearby project.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anthony Mackie Calls Out Tom Holland Again As Feud Continues

It may be a lot more one-sided in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star’s favor, but Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland’s long-running back-and-forth on social media and in interviews sees the pair looking to prove that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aren’t the only close friends and Marvel stars who can captivate fans with a friendly feud.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Comic Writer is “Sick to His Stomach” After Seeing MCU Success

Much like Disney fairy tales such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and more, the Marvel films and series that we know and love also come from their own source material. Disney, as they have done with many IPs, acquired Marvel, a company that started as a comic book company, and continues to produce those comics which help write the storyline of many films, character plots, and TV series that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans cherish.
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Captain America Anthony Mackie Called Out Tom Holland Again, And This Time It Involves Disneyland

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Playful celebrity “feuds” have proven to be plenty of fun for the general public, and Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland make up one of Hollywood’s most entertaining pairings. The two Marvel stars have fired jokes back and forth for the past few years, with both one-upping the other here and there. Mackie has actually gotten the last laugh in the past few instances, and he seems to be keeping up that streak. That’s right, the new Captain America has once again called out Holland, and his latest comments involve Disneyland.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Under Fire Over MAJOR Controversial Change To Character

If you are not watching the Marvel Studios original series on Disney+ the MCU is leaving you in the dust. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have had major impacts on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have received overwhelming love from Marvel fans. But one show coming down the pipeline has fans apprehensive especially now that some new concept art revealed by MCU Facility on Twitter shows a problematic change to an upcoming character’s powers.
TV & VideosComicBook

A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
MoviesInverse

Marvel’s most threatens the future of the entire MCU

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark says, “I love you 3000.” Little did we know, he was actually describing the amount of money Marvel (and DC) typically pay the creators of the comic books where these stories originate. Avengers: Endgame made $2.8 billion at the box office. Most comic book creators...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Confirms That ‘The Marvels’ Has Started Filming

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has revealed that her upcoming film, The Marvels, has begun production. The upcoming sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is a film that is currently surrounded in mystery. We know that Candyman director Nia DaCosta will be in charge of the project and that Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani reprise their roles as Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel from their Disney Plus series. In addition British actress Zawe Ashton is set to play the antagonist of the film. Beyond this, the plot, story, and how these characters will interact with one another are all shrouded in mystery.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Developing World War Hulk Movie

The rights issues preventing Marvel Studios from giving Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk his own solo movie haven’t come any closer to being resolved, despite Kevin Feige’s outfit having agreed to partner up with Sony to ensure that Spider-Man could play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As things stand,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The 5 Strongest Marvel Heroes In The MCU (Right Now)

“Who’s more powerful, [blank] or [blank]?” An innumerable number of geeky conversations have begun with that very question, as comic book fans have been having that kind of debate for as long as superhero comics have been around. This is something that very much extends to the world of superhero movies as well, as, for example, the last 11 years have seen nerds endlessly fight about who the strongest Marvel character is in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are never any firm answers, as every showdown requires context, and the various members of the Avengers are constantly evolving – but looking at where things stand right now, we figured that we would take a crack at a ranking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy