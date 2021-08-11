Cancel
Berks County, PA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most oppressive heat and humidity should be Thursday, but hot and humid conditions will continue through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.

#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Excessive Heat Warning#Upper Bucks#The Excessive Heat Watch
