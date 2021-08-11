Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most oppressive heat and humidity should be Thursday, but hot and humid conditions will continue through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.

alerts.weather.gov

Centre County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mcalevys Fort, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near State College, Boalsburg, Pine Grove Mills and Park Forest Village around 220 PM EDT. Lemont and Houserville around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tussey Mountain Ski Area, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania Military Museum and University Park Airport. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 69 to 75. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Steuben County in central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area which is expected to continue into the night. This will cause urban and small stream flooding to begin this evening. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hornell, Bath, Canisteo, Wayland, Addison, Woodhull, Howard, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Avoca, Cameron, Arkport, Cohocton, Greenwood, Hartsville, West Cameron, Haskinville, Kanona and South Dansville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area tonight. This additional rain will result in increased minor flooding of poor drainage areas in towns and cities, as well as small streams.
Montour County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Northumberland, eastern Snyder, northwestern Montour and eastern Union Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Watsontown, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills and Kratzerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Itawamba County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northeastern Lee and southeastern Prentiss Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pratts Friendship, or 7 miles southeast of Baldwyn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Booneville, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Sandy Springs, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Marietta, Chapelville, Eggville, Kirkville, Unity, Hobo Station and Thrasher. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Robertson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Robertson County through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Coopertown, or near Springfield, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Cross Plains, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, northeastern Natchitoches, south central Bienville and Winn Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campti to 8 miles east of Montgomery. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Campti, Montgomery, Martin, Clarence, Goldonna, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Atlanta, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Joyce, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Wolfe County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 939 AM EDT, Heavy rain which fell last night has resulted in flooding along the Red River. Stamper Branch Road was reported to be impassible at 9:30 AM. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hazel Green, Toliver, Gosneyville, Daysboro and Calaboose.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardin; McNairy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McNairy, west central Hardin and southeastern Chester Counties through 415 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Selmer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Selmer, Adamsville, Robertson, McNairy, Bethel Springs, Eastview, Stantonville, Enville, Forty Forks, Hickory Flats, Mount Vinson, New Lawton, Martin Camp, Rose Creek, Good Hope, Woodville, Old Lawton, Gilchrist, West Shihloh and Purdy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Fulton County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fulton; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania North Central Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Sideling Hill Rest Area, Three Springs, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Shirleysburg and Shade Gap. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. During the late morning hours between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Flash flood impacts have been reported in Russell Gulch and Sixshooter Canyon. Any additional rainfall will cause these creeks and washes to rise again. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Simpson County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allen County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Southern Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsville, Franklin, Woodburn, Mount Aerial, Trammel, Pope, Mcelroy Ford, Clare, Butlersville and Boyce.
Franklin County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mercersburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Thomas around 440 PM EDT. Marion around 450 PM EDT. Chambersburg, Scotland, Guilford and Fayetteville around 500 PM EDT. Shippensburg around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Orrstown, Williamson, Upton and Shippensburg University. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 6 to 25. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Juniata County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juniata, Mifflin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blacklog, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lewistown, Burnham, Belleville, Milroy, Highland Park, Yeagertown, Mcalisterville, Strodes Mills, Reedsville, Juniata Terrace, Allensville, Alfarata, Reeds Gap State Park, Blacklog, Belltown, Walnut, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Mifflin and Maitland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hickman County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hickman; Lawrence; Lewis; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis, northeastern Wayne, northwestern Lawrence and south central Hickman Counties through 430 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hohenwald to near Waynesboro. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Collinwood, Gordonsburg and Kimmins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass and Pingree Park. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Monument Gulch, Jacks Gulch, Upper Pingree Park Road, Lower Pingree Park Road and Sky Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Miller Fork, Little Beaver Creek, Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Eld Creek, Pendergrass Creek, Buckhorn Creek, South Fork Cache La Poudre River and Fall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Whitfield County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. * Impact...At 16 feet, Minor flooding begins. Pasture and fields upstream...right and left bank from the Keiths Mill Road bridge and downstream on the left bank begin to flood.
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Maryland. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Robinwood, or near Municipal Stadium, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Robinwood, Smithsburg, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Wolfsville, Saint James, Cavetown, Funkstown, Fairplay, Leitersburg, Sabillasville, Fort Ritchie, Chewsville, Ringgold, Harney and Bridgeport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Wayne County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis, northeastern Wayne, northwestern Lawrence and south central Hickman Counties through 430 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hohenwald to near Waynesboro. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Collinwood, Gordonsburg and Kimmins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cibola County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Highlands, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN CIBOLA COUNTY THROUGH 315 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Acoma Pueblo, or 23 miles southwest of Laguna Pueblo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Acoma Pueblo, Mesita, Cubero, New Laguna, Seama, Acomita, Paraje, North Acomita Village, Laguna Pueblo and Skyline-Ganipa. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 102 and 114, and near Mile Marker 119. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

