Wausau, WI

Wausau Concert on the Square canceled this week

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
400 Block

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Concert on the Square, set for 6 p.m. at The 400 Block downtown, is canceled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to Wausau Events.

The decision was made after a tornado watch was issued and in effect until 8 p.m. Windsor Drive was the scheduled artist for this week.

Weather permitting, the final Concert on the Square for the 2021 season is next week, when Copper Box takes the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

