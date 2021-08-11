Wausau Concert on the Square canceled this week

400 Block

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Concert on the Square, set for 6 p.m. at The 400 Block downtown, is canceled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to Wausau Events.

The decision was made after a tornado watch was issued and in effect until 8 p.m. Windsor Drive was the scheduled artist for this week.

Weather permitting, the final Concert on the Square for the 2021 season is next week, when Copper Box takes the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18.