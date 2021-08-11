Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Moves Ahead on Indoor Vaccine Mandate

By Gene Maddaus
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSneK_0bOj0d4l00

Los Angeles appears likely to join New York in requiring that private venues, including restaurants and movie theaters, ensure that patrons are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 on Wednesday to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance that will mandate vaccines in indoor public settings, including restaurants, gyms, retail stores, theaters, concert venues and stadiums.

“If we ever want to get back to normal, to what Los Angeles was like pre-COVID, we need to stop the spread,” said Council President Nury Martinez. “If individuals want to go to their gym, go to their local bar without a mask, you need to get vaccinated. And if you want to watch a basketball game, a baseball game, go to a concert in a big venue, or even go into a movie theater, you need to get a shot.”

But the final scope of the ordinance remains in flux, and it is also not clear how it will be enforced. The council also asked the city staff to solicit input from the business community before the measure returns for consideration.

Martinez and the other council members argued that the mandate was needed in order to protect workers and keep the economy open.

“This is a no-brainer,” said Councilman Kevin de León. “My constituents can’t accept another shutdown.”

It is unclear whether the measure will apply to grocery stores, or other essential businesses like pharmacies or repair shops. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, one of the authors of the motion, appeared to indicate that it would protect grocery workers. But he also said the ordinance would not prevent unvaccinated people from buying food.

Assuming the measure becomes law, it will almost certainly invite a legal challenge.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a more limited mandate for restaurants, theaters and fitness centers last week. That requirement is set to take effect on Aug. 16, though the city will not enforce it until Sept. 13.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering its own vaccine mandate, though it is going a bit slower. The board voted Tuesday to ask for a report on potential options, which it will consider later in the month.

Comments / 24

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
37K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Variety

L.A. County to Require Masks at Outdoor Concerts and Festivals

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new order stating that attendees of any major outdoor event will be required to wear a mask due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The requirement stands regardless of vaccination status, and goes into effect as of 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. This news comes after orders issued in July, which reinstated an indoor mask mandate for most public spaces, applying to both major events (defined as those with 5,000 or more attendees) as well as smaller spaces such as restaurants, movie theaters and gyms. July’s mask mandate did not include...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

COVID-19 Booster Shots to Be Available Next Month, Health Officials Announce

Announced by health officials and the Biden administration on Wednesday, Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to get a booster shot beginning in September. Starting September 20, booster shots will be offered to individuals who were vaccinated in the early stages of the nationwide rollout, such as healthcare workers, nursing home residents and senior citizens, in order to further protect against COVID-19. Americans who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be eligible to get a booster shot eight months after they received their second shot. More research will be done on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Endeavor Appoints Tech Executive Jacqueline Reses to Board of Directors

Endeavor Group Holdings has appointed technology executive Jacqueline Reses to its board of directors. The move expands the Endeavor board to eight members: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban and managing director Stephen Evans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver and former Xerox chief Ursula Burns. Reses, a Yahoo alum who is now CEO of tech-focused investment firm Post House Capital, marks the board’s fourth independent director. Reses was previously executive chair of Square Financial Services LLC and capital lead at Square, Inc. Prior to joining Square in 2015, Reses served...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

French Theatrical Admissions Fall 41% as COVID ‘Health Bill’ Comes Into Force

French movie theaters, which reopened their doors mid-May after a six-month shutdown, have seen admissions fall by 41% over the last week (Aug. 11-18), according to the national exhibitors guild (FNCF). Most exhibitors and distributors are blaming the steep decline in moviegoing on a COVID health pass that came into effect on Aug. 9 and requires every patron to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to access cinemas and other cultural venues, as well as restaurants, bars and other public venues. Admissions were down 34% the week of Aug. 4 and fell by 41% the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

A Community Helped Design ‘Reservation Dogs’

The small towns of Oklahoma aren’t often seen on-screen. In fact, the new FX on Hulu show “Reservation Dogs,” which debuted Aug. 9, is the first scripted television series to film the entirety of its season in the state. Authenticity was imperative to Sterlin Harjo, co-creator along with Taika Waititi of the half-hour comedy, which revolves around four teenagers who live on a reservation and dream of moving to California. Harjo, who grew up in Oklahoma, called on production designer Brandon Tonner-Connolly to find the right organic look in towns like Okmulgee, center of the Muscogee reservation. For a “heightened sensibility...
RestaurantsPosted by
Variety

Todo Verde Brings Plant-Based Menu to Ford Theater and More Restaurant News

With outdoor performances just about the only saving grace this summer, two of L.A.’s top venues are taking different but delicious approaches to feeding music lovers. At The Ford theater, where upcoming shows include Rodrigo y Gabriela and Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan, Jocelyn Ramirez recently introduced Todo Verde, featuring plant-based Mexican dishes. Ramirez says even confirmed carnivores have told her, “I expected to hate it, but I really loved it!” The Todo Verde at the Terrace menu offers tacos filled with mushroom and mole or jackfruit carnitas, ceviche made with hearts of palm and drinks like the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Hollywood Critics Association Cancels Sunday’s In-Person TV Awards, Shifts to Virtual on Aug. 29 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Critics Assn. has scrapped its in-person HCA TV Awards, and will instead move the first-ever ceremony to a virtual event a week later. HCA chairman Scott Menzel said the decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and the US. Instead, the show will stream on the HCA’s official YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. “We spent the last two weeks going back and forth, seeing if the cases went down, and it’s just not going,” Menzel said. “Everything just seems to be on an upward tick. The most important...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Variety

China’s Government Ups Control of ByteDance With Stake and Board Seat in Key Subsidiary

The Chinese government has taken a stake and one of three board seats in a key subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance, reports said Tuesday, reviving debate about whether the popular short-form video app poses a national security threat. Chinese authorities now own a 1% stake in Beijing ByteDance Company, a firm that owns key licenses to operate Chinese platforms Douyin, the country’s version of TikTok, and the popular news app Toutiao. The move occurred earlier this year on April 30, according to company information available via the Tianyancha enterprise data app. The stake was acquired by WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Max Greenfield to Host MPTF’s 2021 NextGen Summer Party

“The Neighborhood” and “New Girl” star Max Greenfield will emcee MPTF’s 2021 NextGen Summer Party, a poolside event benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of supporting working and retired members of the entertainment community. MPTF’s NextGen Board will hold the open-air party on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Proof of vaccination will be checked at the door, and all CDC and County of Los Angeles health guidelines will be followed. The event beings at 6 p.m. with a VIP cocktail hour, followed by the main event hosted by Greenfield. The party goes...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Downtown Music Names Andrew Bergman CEO, Justin Kalifowitz Shifts to Chairman

Downtown Music Holdings has announced that its founder and current CEO Justin Kalifowitz will take on a new position as executive chairman, with current COO Andrew Bergman assuming day-to-day responsibilities as the company’s CEO. The move will become effective on September 1. According to the announcement, Kalifowitz, who has served as CEO since establishing the company more than 14 years ago, will continue to focus on driving strategic development, leading Downtown’s Board of Directors and working together with Bergman and the executive team on transformational growth opportunities for the company. Sources tell Variety that the move essentially formalizes a process that...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Beans’ Review: A Mohawk Teen Navigates Personal and Political Unrest in an Affecting, Unusual Coming-of-Ager

Anyone who has attended any public events in Canada in recent years will likely be familiar with the practice of land acknowledgement: a solemn formal statement, recited before sports matches, film festival screenings or simple school assemblies, that historically contextualizes the very land on which the crowd is gathered, and admits a debt to the Indigenous people who first owned it. Depending on the delivery, it can sound like a formality, said and heard so routinely that it no longer prompts a pause for thought. That is, until you consider that it’s only been 30 years since the Oka Crisis, a...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Gilberto Gil Inks With Sony Publishing, Joi Brown Joins ICM

Legendary singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing Brazil, the company announced Tuesday. The Brazilian artist, who has won two Grammys and countless other accolades across a six-decade career, was a pioneer of the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s along with artists Caetano Veloso, Marcos Valle, and Gal Costa, blending elements of traditional Brazilian styles with international genres, using rock and folk instruments. His influence can be heard in the music of such American artists as Beck, David Byrne, and many others. In addition to his success in music, Gilberto is known for his...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Why Calculating Compensation for Top-Tier Talent Is Complicated – and Can Be Expensive

I want to give a huge shout-out to our Herculean six-person team of editors and writers — Brent Lang, Cynthia Littleton, Gene Maddaus, Michael Schneider, Matt Donnelly and Joe Otterson — who collectively pulled off this week’s incredibly comprehensive cover story. The piece, titled “Battle Royal,” chronicles and analyzes what Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with Disney over her “Black Widow” compensation means for future talent deals, and it also documents and breaks news about some of the eye-popping salaries earned by Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and television. Media companies’ priorities have radically shifted to populating their streaming platforms with as much...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Johnny Depp Allowed to Proceed With $50 Million Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard

A Virginia judge allowed Johnny Depp to proceed with his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, after her plea to dismiss the suit after Depp lost his U.K. libel case was denied. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, after she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. She didn’t name Depp in the op-ed, but she accused him of domestic violence after their 2016 divorce. In November 2020, Depp lost a U.K. libel case against the publisher of The Sun, a U.K. tabloid that alleged he was a “wife beater” in a 2018...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

1091 Pictures Buys Martin Shkreli Documentary ‘Pharma Bro’ (EXCLUSIVE)

1091 Pictures has acquired “Pharma Bro,” a look at the rise and fall of Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical tycoon whose price hiking of drugs made him a textbook example of avarice run amok. The film by Brent Hodge links Shkreli’s story to the 21st century prominence of bro culture. It contains interviews with Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah; online influencer, musical artist and friend of Shkreli, Billy the Fridge; journalist Christie Smythe who upended her life for Shkreli; and Shkreli’s attorney Ben Brafman, among others. The film was produced by Blumhouse Television and Hodgee Films. 1091 Pictures will release the film...
Visual ArtPosted by
Variety

Points North Institute Unveils 2021 Artist Programs (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the first major in-person gatherings for the documentary industry is gearing up in Maine, where next month’s Camden International Film Festival’s Points North Institute has unveiled the doc makers and projects selected for its artist programs. The programs include the Points North Fellowship, North Star Fellowship, 4th World Media Lab and LEF/CIFF Fellowship. Through private workshops, screenings and industry meetings taking place both in-person on the coast of Maine and online, the four programs will support 25 documentary projects in development. Eighty percent of this year’s new Points North-supported projects are directed or co-directed by filmmakers from backgrounds historically marginalized...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Variety

OAN Loses Appeal in Defamation Suit Against Rachel Maddow

An appeals court on Tuesday threw out a defamation lawsuit that accused Rachel Maddow of defaming One America News by calling the network “paid Russian propaganda.” The 9th Circuit Court of Appeal held that Maddow’s commentary was protected by the First Amendment, as she was simply offering her opinion based on a Daily Beast story that revealed that one of OAN’s contributors had previously written for Sputnik News, a Russian state-backed outlet. “A reasonable viewer would be able to differentiate between Maddow’s commentary and the actual news she is reporting,” wrote Judge Milan D. Smith, Jr. “Because Maddow discloses all relevant facts...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Team Talks ‘Companion’ to Ebola Season

Although executive producer Brian Peterson said he and executive producer Kelly Souders probably had “about 100 ideas” for a second season of “The Hot Zone,” diving into the anthrax scare that followed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks quickly rose to the top for them. “The first season was very much about an outbreak. It was about a virus,” Peterson explained during the show’s Television Critics Assn. press tour panel on Aug. 18. “This is a story that’s about bacteria and about a very targeted situation that still  lived within the same timeframe and world, roughly, as...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

TV News Turnover: Anchors, Producers Test New Avenues After Extreme Cycle

Behind the scenes, the TV news biz is reeling as top talent exit rarefied posts for new ventures, worn out after an intense year covering the Trump administration and the rise of the coronavirus. Four of TV’s top news programs — ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “CBS Evening News,” “NBC Nightly News” and the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today” morning franchise — are on the hunt for executive producers. Some prominent TV journalists are testing nontraditional ventures, while “CBS This Morning” shook up its roster by bringing in football analyst Nate Burleson to share anchoring duties with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil....
Chicago, ILPosted by
Variety

As R. Kelly’s New York Trial Begins, a Timeline of the Sexual Misconduct Allegations

More than 25 years after allegations of sexual abuse against R. Kelly first began to surface, the singer’s New York criminal trial is set to begin its opening statements today (Aug. 18). It is one of several sets of charges against him; a Chicago trial is slated to begin after the New York hearings conclude. In this trial, Kelly faces 22 federal counts, including human trafficking, racketeering, child pornography, kidnapping and forced labor. Kelly has denied all of the allegations against him. If convicted, he could spend up to two decades behind bars. The racketeering charge depicts Kelly’s team as a...

Comments / 24

Community Policy