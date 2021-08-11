Special Weather Statement issued for Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Virginia. Target Area: Western Louisa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Louisa County through 345 PM EDT At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boswells Tavern, or 12 miles west of Louisa, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Louisa, Boswells Tavern, Gordonsville, Waldrop, Green Springs, Trevilians and Vawter Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH