Washington County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 255 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinsburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Martinsburg, Shepherdstown, Municipal Stadium, Robinwood, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Mount Lena, San Mar, Saint James, Berkeley, Halfway, Keedysville, Funkstown, Falling Waters, Sharpsburg, Fairplay and Chewsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

