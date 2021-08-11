Indigo De Souza – “Real Pain”

The great Brooklyn rapper and producer Ka likes to do things on his own. He makes meditative, monastic rap music that barely ever acknowledges any influence from the outside world. He produces his own albums and often produces his own videos, and he releases his music on his own label. Because he does everything himself, Ka doesn’t have to play industry games. When Ka releases music, there’s usually a window of time where, if you want to hear it, you have to buy it directly from Ka himself. We are currently in that moment.