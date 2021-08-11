Indigo De Souza – “Real Pain”
We’re a couple weeks out from the release of recent Artist To Watch honoree Indigo De Souza’s sophomore album, Any Shape You Take. We’ve heard a couple songs from it already, “Kill Me” and “Hold U,” which both made it onto our best songs of the week list when they came out, and today De Souza is back with another one, “Real Pain.” It’s the album’s glittering and fractured centerpiece, which starts off crisp and driving and turns into something muddy and uncomfortable before swinging back around the other way yet again.www.stereogum.com
