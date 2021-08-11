Cancel
Music

Indigo De Souza – “Real Pain”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a couple weeks out from the release of recent Artist To Watch honoree Indigo De Souza’s sophomore album, Any Shape You Take. We’ve heard a couple songs from it already, “Kill Me” and “Hold U,” which both made it onto our best songs of the week list when they came out, and today De Souza is back with another one, “Real Pain.” It’s the album’s glittering and fractured centerpiece, which starts off crisp and driving and turns into something muddy and uncomfortable before swinging back around the other way yet again.

MusicPaste Magazine

Listen to Indigo De Souza's Latest Any Shape You Take Single, "Real Pain"

North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza has shared another preview of one of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of the month. “Real Pain” is the third single from the rising star’s forthcoming Any Shape You Take (Aug. 27, Saddle Creek), following “Kill Me” and “Hold U,” which ranked among our top tracks of June and July, respectively.
Theater & DancePosted by
Pitchfork

Painful Enlightenment

Veteran Chicago footwork producer Jana Rush says that Painful Enlightenment, only her second album since she debuted in 1995, isn’t a footwork record. She might be right: Painful Enlightenment’s abstract passages, tortured rhythms, and sprawling webs of sound have little to do with footwork’s classically coiled energy and perpetual forward motion. But fans of the Chicago genre might also see Painful Enlightenment as an unwitting tribute to footwork’s versatility: Created partly as a document of Rush’s struggles with depression, the album both tests the genre’s stylistic limits and expands its customary subject matter.
MusicStereogum

Ka Releases New Album A Martyr’s Reward

The great Brooklyn rapper and producer Ka likes to do things on his own. He makes meditative, monastic rap music that barely ever acknowledges any influence from the outside world. He produces his own albums and often produces his own videos, and he releases his music on his own label. Because he does everything himself, Ka doesn’t have to play industry games. When Ka releases music, there’s usually a window of time where, if you want to hear it, you have to buy it directly from Ka himself. We are currently in that moment.
Theater & DanceStereogum

Disclosure – “In My Arms”

Back in 2018, Disclosure released five new songs in five days, they did the exact same thing last year, and now they’re doing it all again. This week, the UK dance duo is putting out five tracks, one each day until Friday, and the first one up is called “In My Arms.” All five tracks will be packaged in an EP called Never Enough at the end of the week.
MusicStereogum

Bad Bad Hats – “Walkman”

A month ago Bad Bad Hats announced their new album Walkman and shared its lead single, a tightly wound and artfully construed guitar-pop song called “Detroit Basketball.” Today they’re back with the album’s opener and title track. It’s a bit cleaner and leaner, with an easy sway that reminds me of Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks’ Pig Lib and Luscious Jackson’s “Naked Eye” in equal measure.
MusicStereogum

Spirit Was – “I Saw The Wheel”

Since LVL UP broke up a few years ago, the band’s three main songwriters have all dedicated themselves to their own projects: Dave Benton, who just announced a new Trace Mountains album; Mike Caridi with the Glow; and Nick Corbo, who heads up the band Spirit Was, which gets its name from a LVL UP song. Corbo was responsible for some of the heaviest moments in his old band’s discography and he continues digging into muddy and abrasive textures on Heaven’s Just A Cloud, Spirit Was’ debut album.
MusicStereogum

Battle Ave – “My Year With The Wizard”

It’s been six years since the Hudson Valley, NY band Battle Ave released their last album, Year Of Nod. Today, they’ve announced their first new material since then: an eponymous EP that was put together remotely and will be out in October. They’re leading things off with “My Year With The Wizard,” a fuzzy and melodic one that features some impeccably mumbled-out lyrics from project leader Jesse Doherty. “My year with the wizard was a long one/ You act like a friend, but you’re the wrong one,” he sings. “I call on the phone, I need an answer/ Why don’t you want the truth?”
MusicStereogum

Bedouine – “The Wave”

Azniv Korkejian, the singer-songwriter and Artist To Watch known as Bedouine, has never really stopped releasing music in the interim since 2019’s Bird Songs Of A Killjoy. Last year she released a bunch of covers: Margo Guryan’s “The Hum,” the folk traditional “All My Trials,” Ron Sexsmith’s “Imaginary Friends” (for our Save Stereogum comp), Big Star’s “Thirteen” (alongside Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riff Raff), and Bill Withers’ “Let Me In Your Life” (for an all-star voting rights comp). Now she’s back to singing her own songs.
Theater & DanceStereogum

José González – “Swing”

Swedish singer-songwriter José González is releasing Local Valley, his first new album in over six years, in September. We’ve already heard “El Invento,” his first-ever song in Spanish, along with other early singles “Visions” and “Head On.” And today, he’s sharing “Swing,” an ebullient highlife-inspired song exhorting listeners to “Swing your belly, baby/ Move your body, buddy/ Swing what nature gave you/ Swing and move like you don’t care.”
MusicStereogum

Deb Never & Jim-E Stack – “Sweet & Spice”

LA songwriter Deb Never has been unveiling singles slowly throughout the year, including “Someone Else,” “Sorry,” and “Disassociate.” They come from her forthcoming EP Where Have All The Flowers Gone, as does “Sweet & Spice,” her new one out today featuring Jim-E Stack. The song is a cluttered, playful bedroom-pop...
MusicStereogum

Pinegrove – “Orange (Acoustic)”

Pinegrove have released an acoustic version of a new song called “Orange.” It’s the band’s first new track since last year’s Marigold and frontman Evan Stephens Hall debuted it in a video shot while in a boat that’s floating on a pond at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock. “orange, a waltz about the climate crisis, was written on the day in 2020 that the photos of oregon’s eery, bloodshot sky circulated the internet,” the band wrote in a statement, continuing:
MusicStereogum

Alice Longyu Gao – “Kanpai”

The producer Alice Longyu Gao has been releasing a string of reliably weird, hyperpoppy singles over the last couple years. In 2021 so far she’s put out “She Abunai (with Mura Masa and Bülow), “Legend” (with Alice Glass), and “Underrated Popstar.” Today, she’s back with another one, a glittery and frenetic one called “Kanpai,” whose chorus is some silly nonsense: “My name on your lips like liquor lipstick.” It’s good fun! Here’s Gao on the track:
MusicStereogum

Gone To Color – “Dissolved” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)

This fall, Gone To Color, the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, will release their self-titled debut album. Virtually every song features a guest vocalist. Liars’ Angus Andrew and Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner contribute, and we’ve already posted “The 606,” with the Luyas’ Jessie Stein, “Voyeur Nation,” with Merchandise’s Carson Cox, and “Illusions,” with Clinic’s Ade Blackburn. Today, Gone To Color have shared another single, and it’s a collaboration with one of the greatest singers to come out of the early-’90s trip-hop world.
MusicStereogum

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Dua Lipa and Elton John have teamed up for a new collaboration called “Cold Heart,” which was remixed by the Australian producer trio PNAU. The track takes John’s ’80s hit “Sacrifice” and his classic “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” and mashes them up, with John and Lipa dueting and singing some verses. “I’m fizzing with excitment!!!! @eltonjohn i love you and i’m so happy this is finally coming out into the world,” Lipa wrote when announcing the track earlier this week. John responded: “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together.”
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Portrayal Of Guilt & Chat Pile’s Ugly, Ferocious New Split 7″

Earlier this year, Austin extremists Portrayal Of Guilt released We Are Always Alone, an absolute shit-ripper of an LP. The band’s sound doesn’t fit too neatly into any category; they’re metal and screamo and noise and hardcore all at once, and they’re also not really any of those things. But in an aggressive-music landscape fractured into mini-scenes, Portrayal Of Guilt have done amazingly well at building a sort of community around themselves, playing shows and releasing splits with like-minded hell-rippers. Today, they’ve got a new one.
MusicStereogum

Mac McCaughan – “Circling Around”

In July, Mac McCaughan announced he’d be returning with his second solo album, The Sound Of Yourself. At the time, he shared a lead single called “Dawn Bends.” Today, he’s back with another. McCaughan’s latest is called “Circling Around,” and it features Telekinesis’ Michael Benjamin Lerner on drums. “Circling Around…...
MusicStereogum

Church Girls – “Separated”

The Philly quartet Church Girls play a catchy, urgently revved-up hybrid of indie rock and pop-punk. As of recently, they do it for the great UK label Big Scary Monsters in addition to their American label home Anchor Eighty Four Records. They’ve released a new single today called “Separated” that’s worth your time if you like the idea of Chumped with more Hold Steady energy.
