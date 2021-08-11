Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...MORGAN AND NORTHERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 457 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilson-Conococheague to near Greenwood, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Greenwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Long Meadow, Maugansville, Clear Spring, Hedgesville, Pecktonville, Big Spring, Big Pool, Middleburg, Johnsons Mill, Tomahawk, Johnsontown, Warrenton, Valley View, Fishers Bridge and Spohrs Crossroads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH