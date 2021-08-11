Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gratiot by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gratiot THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for central Michigan.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0