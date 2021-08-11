Cancel
Here's why now is one of the most dangerous times of the pandemic for children, expert says

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Students heading back to the classroom for the new school year will be contending with one of the most dangerous times in the pandemic for children. And officials will have to consider many measures to keep them safe from Covid-19, an expert said. "We have the more contagious...

NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Masks now recommended in most of Minnesota. Here's a map.

Masks are now recommended in most of Minnesota's 87 counties as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 70 of Minnesota's counties have substantial or high rates of community transmission and masks are recommended for everyone in indoor public spaces, vaccinated or not. The CDC uses the rate of new cases and positive tests over the past week to make its recommendations.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

Coronavirus cases were dwindling as recently as a few months ago; now they are in danger of soon reaching more than 200,000 a day, with doctors in hospitals from Florida to Texas saying they are out of hospital beds—in some areas, there are no beds for children. While the authorities in some states argue over personal liberties, what can you do to stay safe and get you and your children through this pandemic not just alive, but unharmed? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation today to sound the alarm. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.

