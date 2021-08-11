Here's why now is one of the most dangerous times of the pandemic for children, expert says

Coronavirus cases were dwindling as recently as a few months ago; now they are in danger of soon reaching more than 200,000 a day, with doctors in hospitals from Florida to Texas saying they are out of hospital beds—in some areas, there are no beds for children. While the authorities in some states argue over personal liberties, what can you do to stay safe and get you and your children through this pandemic not just alive, but unharmed? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation today to sound the alarm. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.